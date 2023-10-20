The Nigerian Navy Ship Beecroft patrol team on Tuesday intercepted and apprehended 11 stowaways onboard Gwangzhou Highway Panama ship, which was en route to Ghana.

The stowaways were intercepted around 7 p.m. at obscured spaces of the stern gate of the vessel.

Accordingly, Western Regional Control Centre (WRCC) was immediately informed and prompted the vessel to halt within Lagos anchorage.

Beecroft is under the command of Kolawole Oguntuga, a commodore.

Initially, four stowaways were apprehended from the stern of the vessel.

However, information provided by these individuals revealed the presence of additional stowaways inside the ship.

Following a comprehensive search, an astonishing seven more stowaways were uncovered within the ship, bringing the total to 11 stowaways who were promptly disembarked from the vessel and taken into custody.

The apprehended individuals were identified as Shedrack David 19yrs from Ondo State, Godbless 30yrs Delta State, Ibrahim Hassan 30yrs Adamawa State, Solomon Francis 21yrs Ondo State, Bolaji Johnson 28yrs Ondo State and Samsom Aimy 37yrs Bayelsa State.

The others are Ayefuwei Collins 27yrs Delta State, Ayo Gula 28 Delta State, Jolomi Daniel 23yrs Ondo State, Abubakar Ibrahim 19yrs Zamfara State and Precious Uwalogho 30yrs Delta State.

They have been handed over to the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) in accordance with the established protocols.

Apart from the stowaways putting themselves in life-threatening situations during the long voyage at sea, they also present a myriad of safety and security challenges.

Accordingly, this arrest and handover by the patrol team is an essential reminder of the critical role the Nigerian Navy plays in ensuring maritime security as well as upholding the rule of law which underscores the Navy’s unwavering dedication under the watch of the Chief of the Naval Staff, EI Ogalla, a vice admiral, towards maintaining the security of the country’s maritime domain.

Sub-Lieutenant HA COLLINS

Base information officer

Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT.

