Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has approved the release of N3.1 billion for the payment of gratuity for retirees and death benefits for families of the deceased under the Defined Benefit Scheme and the Contributory Pension Scheme.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mohammed Shehu, said in a statement on Thursday, that the approval was in line with the governor’s commitment to easing the hardship faced by the “elderly, who are among the state’s most vulnerable.”

“Governor Sani remains committed to ensuring that upon retirement, workers who have served Kaduna State diligently, have full access to what is rightfully theirs.

“The Kaduna State Government through the State Pension Bureau is resolute in ensuring the continuity of the release of these payments for gratuity and death benefits to beneficiaries in the state.

” The release of these funds will aid in ameliorating the ripple effects of current economic realities, especially for the elderly who have retired from active service,” the statement said.

The full list and details of beneficiaries will be released by the State Pension Bureau in the coming days.

Pensioners rejoice

Elated pensioners applauded Mr Sani for the gesture.

Families of some pensioners who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES in Kaduna, the state capital, called on the governor to supervise the disbursement so that the right people got their benefits.

“I am a pensioner, I retired as a teacher about eight years ago and have been battling to get my pension. They keep telling us the state government has not paid.

“With this, I hope it will take care of all of us primary school teachers who have retired long ago and are yet to receive our pension.” Malama Zainab said.

Another resident, Dalladi Umar, said, ” My father has died, we are waiting for his death benefits, we hope with this we will get. We thank the governor for remembering the pensioners.”

