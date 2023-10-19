President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Olasupo Olusi as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank of Industry (BOI) for a term of four years in the first instance.

The president’s approval of Mr Olusi’s appointment follows the voluntary resignation of former BOI Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Olukayode Pitan.

Mr Olusi has served as a World Bank economist and development finance expert over the past 20 years.

Between 2011 and 2015, he served as the economic adviser to then Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance.

Mr Olusi is an alumnus of Hull University, United Kingdom. He also obtained a Master’s degree in International Money, Finance, and Investment, as well as a Doctorate in Finance & Economics from Durham University, United Kingdom, in 2005.

The president tasked the new BOI chief executive to ensure that Nigerians, who are operating all sizes of enterprises across sectors, are given fair and equitable access to much-needed support to bolster employment generation and wealth creation amongst income groups in the country with special regard for lower and middle-income enterprise operators.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

October 19, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

