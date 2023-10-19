President Bola Tinubu has expressed profound sadness over the demise of Olabode Agusto, who served as an Adviser (Budget Matters) to President Olusegun Obasanjo during his second term in office.

The president extended his heartfelt condolences to the Agusto family and their friends who are mourning in the wake of his passage into glory.

As an accountant with exceptional talent, Mr Agusto served at various times as a former Assistant Vice President of Citibank Nigeria; a Partner in PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC); Non-Executive Director of the National Pension Commission (PenCom) and the Shell Nigeria Pension Fund; in addition to his service as a member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The president acknowledged Mr Agusto’s unparalleled contributions to the financial world, as well as the public and private sectors of Nigeria.

Emphasising Mr Agusto’s pursuit of sustainable economic growth in the public service, President Tinubu noted that the chartered accountant continued to share his wealth of knowledge even when faced with serious medical challenges.

“Even in the face of formidable health challenges, Bode continued to generously share his time and wealth of knowledge on economics and business strategy. He was consistently eager to contribute to the growth of the Nigerian economy. His impact will resonate through generations, and I pray that God grants his soul eternal rest,” President Tinubu said.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

October 19, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

