Telecoms company Nokia on Thursday announced its plan to cut between 9,000 and 14,000 jobs by the end of 2026.

The company recently reported a third-quarter net sales decline of 20 per cent year-on-year to 4.98 billion euros. Profit over the period plummeted by 69 per cent year-on-year to 133 million euros.

The company said the move is to address the challenging market environment.

“To address the market environment Nokia will reduce its cost base and increase operational efficiency while protecting its R&D capacity and commitment to technology leadership,” Nokia said in a statement.

The company said it targets to lower its cost base on a gross basis (i.e. before inflation) by between EUR 800 million and EUR 1200 million by the end of 2026 compared to 2023, assuming on-target variable pay in both periods.

This it said represents a 10–15 per cent reduction in personnel expenses.

It said it expects to act quickly on the program with at least EUR 400 million of in-year savings in 2024 and a further EUR 300 million in 2025.

The program is expected to lead to a 72,000 – 77,000 employee organization compared to the 86,000 employees Nokia has today.

“The exact scale of the program will depend on the evolution of end market demand. The program is expected to deliver savings on a net basis but the magnitude will depend on inflation,” it said.

It explained that the cost savings are expected to primarily be achieved in Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services and Nokia’s corporate functions.

“One-time restructuring charges and cash outflows of the program are expected to be similar to the annual cost savings achieved. As announced with Q3 results today, Nokia reiterates its long-term comparable operating margin target of at least 14 per cent to be delivered by 2026,” it said.

The company’s chief executive Pekka Lundmark said “The most difficult business decisions to make are the ones that impact our people. We have immensely talented employees at Nokia and we will support everyone that is affected by this process.

“Resetting the cost base is a necessary step to adjust to market uncertainty and to secure our long-term profitability and competitiveness. We remain confident about opportunities ahead of us,” he said.

The telecom company had in March 2021 announced its plan to cut between 5,000 and 10,000 jobs globally in the next two years.

It said the move will enable it to reduce costs, catch up on 5G, and invest in cloud computing and digital infrastructure research.

At the time, Nokia said that the restructuring was aimed at boosting its performance against opponents such as Sweden’s Ericsson and China’s Huawei.

