In a bid to woo Obidients ahead of the 11 November governorship election, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State says Obidient Movement is a patriot crusade for good leadership in Nigeria.

Mr Uzodinma stated this on Sunday when some youths under the aegis of Imo Obidients Youths “endorsed” him in Owerri for the election in the state.

“Obidient Movement is a patriot movement. Obidient Movement is not about any political party. Obidient Movement is about good leadership. Obidient Movement is about the future and interest of Nigeria,” Mr Uzodinma told the youths.

Obidients is a popular name for supporters of Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election.

The term Obidients was coined from the surname of the LP presidential candidate, Obi.

Obidients Movement is often used to describe the activities of the group, which have been critical of President Bola Tinubu and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Joining hands with Obidients

Governor Uzodinma, a member of the APC, is seeking reelection.

The governor, who uploaded a video clip of the “endorsement” on his Facebook page, told the youths that he would like to identify with them “wholly and entirely.”

“I assure you that I will join hands with you in driving home the realisation of your aspiration to bring an Imo State that will recognise the youth population; An Imo State that will have a clear-cut direction; An Imo State that will have a development plan. The strength of Imo youths becomes the strength of Imo State,” he said.

Leader of the youths, Mandela Emeka, told the governor that the youths had resolved to vote for him in the election because they found him worthy to lead the state better than other candidates taking part in the exercise.

It is not clear, for now, if the youths are members of the LP, which is fielding Athan Achonu as its governorship candidate in the election.

‘They’re only strong on social media’

Mr Uzodinma, in July 2022, ahead of the 2023 general elections, had mocked the LP supporters otherwise known as Obidients by describing them as a party that was only strong on social media.

“This opposition that is only strong on social media with no political structure on the ground, you are listening to them?” the governor said during a meeting with APC members in the state.

Although he did not mention names, the comment was apparently being directed to the LP supporters at that time.

The LP, Mr Obi’s party, had been criticised for being popular on social media, but lacked political structure before the 2023 elections. The party, however, pulled some surprise victories across the country, including winning the governorship election in Abia State.

Background

Mr Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, enjoyed swelling support during the 2023 elections, especially in Nigeria’s South-east.

Although he did not win the presidential election, his party, the LP, won several elections in the country for the first time in the history of the party.

The victories recorded by the LP across the state and some parts of Nigeria have been linked to Mr Obi’s “effect”.

In Enugu State, for instance, the LP won seven of the eight House of Representatives seats in the state. The party also won one of the two senatorial elections in the state.

During the 2023 general elections, several opposition parties mainly in the South-east, attempted to “import” the term obedient in their campaign messages, apparently to woo supporters of the LP.

