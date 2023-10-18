The North Central Advocacy Coalition (NCAC) has urged the Nigerian government to reinstate the N-Power programme suspended indefinitely.

Lawal Mijinyawa, Coordinator of NCAC in Niger, made the call while addressing a news conference in Minna, Niger State, North-central Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu on 7 October, announced an indefinite suspension of the N-Power programme.

The N-Power programme was established by the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari to address youth unemployment as beneficiaries were paid N30,000 monthly stipend.

Mr Mijinyawa said that the suspension of N-Power had left beneficiaries of the scheme in vulnerable conditions.

“Particularly, the northern region stands to be mostly affected negatively as the programme had helped to reduce unemployment and poverty levels across the region.

“N-Power had been a means of livelihood for many youths because it provided job opportunities for them and empowered them to become self-reliant to contribute to the economy,” he said.

He urged the federal government to reverse its decision to suspend the scheme, adding that the suspension would lead to a surge in unemployment and an increase in criminal activities.

According to him, the federal government should have a rethink and reconsider its action on the suspension of the N-Power programme which has had a positive impact on the lives of youths.

He said NCAC condemned the federal government’s decision on the N-power scheme and demanded that the suspension should be reversed in the interest of many vulnerable citizens.

He called for the removal of the Minister from her position for being responsible for the unpopular decision.

(NAN)

