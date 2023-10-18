The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), said that Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) cumulatively received 325,898 complaints from consumers in the second quarter of 2023.

The commission disclosed this in its second quarter of 2023 report posted on its website in Abuja on Wednesday.

NERC said that the 325,898 complaints represent an increase of 76,215 compared with the 249,683 complaints received in the first quarter of 2023.

The report said that DisCos resolved a total of 313,442 complaints corresponding to a 96.18 per cent resolution rate when compared to the 91.76 per cent recorded in the first quarter of 2023.

”Metering, billing, and service interruption were the prevalent issues of customer complaints, accounting for more than 75 per cent of the total complaints during the quarter under review,“ it said.

NERC said that pursuant to the provisions of its customer complaints handling standards and procedure regulations, it had to set up forum panels across the country.

According to the commission, panels were set up to review unresolved disputes from the DisCos’ Complaint Handling Units (Discos-CCU).

”The forum offices received a total of 1,485 new appeals in second quarter with 866 pending appeals from the first quarter.

“This brings the total of appeals from customers dissatisfied with Discos’ decision on the complaints lodged at the CCU to 2,351

”During the period, the forum Panels held 71 sittings and resolved 1,379, (58.66) per cent of the appeals filed at the forum Offices nationwide; the resolution rate was – lower than 64.38 per cent achieved in the first quarter.

”The commission will continue to take measures that will ensure a more efficient customer complaint resolution process,” it said.

(NAN)

