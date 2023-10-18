No fewer than 178,864 pre-paid meters were installed in Q2 of 2023, representing an increase of 3,586 against the 175,281 installed in Q1 of the same year.
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) said this in its Q2, 2023 report posted on its website on Wednesday.
The commission said a total of 168,397 meters were installed under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) framework while 9,302 meters were installed under the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) framework.
It said that the vendor and Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) financed framework recorded 1,143 and 22 meter installations respectively.
”The commission expects DisCos to utilise any of the five-meter financing frameworks that have been provided in the 2021 Meter Asset Provider and National Mass Metering Regulations.
”To close their respective metering gaps. As a safeguard for customers against exploitation due to the lack of meters,” the report said.
It added that the commission had continued to issue monthly energy caps for all feeders in each DisCo.
”This sets the maximum amount of energy that may be billed to an unmetered customer for the respective month based on gross energy received by the DisCo and consumption by metered customers,” the commission said.
(NAN)
