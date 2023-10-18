The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, Timipre Sylva, on Tuesday said the former governor of the state, Seriake Dickson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deserves credit for his work on the Sagbama-Ekeremor Road project.

Mr Sylva applauded Mr Dickson, who is now a senator representing Sagbama/Ekeremor District, for taking a road to Ekeremor Local Government Area of the state after over 40 years.

The APC candidate was received by a jubilant crowd when he drove on the road to Ekeremor for his ongoing campaign for the governorship election, slated for 11 November.

He said it was absurd for the incumbent Governor Douye Diri, to try to take credit for the road constructed by his predecessor.

He said: “We are grateful to former Governor Dickson for executing this very vital road. He has written his name in gold and left a legacy that would speak for him through time.

“We must give credit to who deserves it and that accolade must go to Dickson. It is a sign of ingratitude for Governor Douye Diri to appropriate the road to himself”.

Mr Sylva hailed the people of Ekeremor for the warm reception when he campaigned in the area ahead of the poll.

He wondered why Mr Diri was in the “habit of re-inaugurating projects executed by his predecessor without making any reference to former Governor Dickson”.

He observed that without the sacrifices, hard work and foresight of Mr Dickson, Governor Diri would not have become a governor.

Mr Sylva recalled that “Governor Diri failed the popularity test in 2019 when he was roundly beaten by the APC”, predicting that he would fail again in November.

The former governor appealed to the Ekeremor people to keep faith with him, saying that he would fulfil all the promises he made to them when elected in November.

It will be recalled that the former Governor Dickson had taken the Sagbama-Ekeremor Road project to Ekeremor but the 2022 flood destroyed sections of the road, which Governor Diri later fixed.

Mr Diri had in his campaign in the area claimed that he reconstructed the damaged sections, including bridges earlier done by his predecessor and pledged to extend the road to Agge where the state plans to site a seaport.

(NAN)

