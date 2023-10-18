The deputy governor of Plateau State, Josephine Piyo, says the state government will review procurement policies and programmes to earn public trust.

Ms Piyo said this while receiving the Coalition for Public Accountability in Plateau (COPAP) on behalf of Governor Caleb Mutfwang, in Jos, the state capital.

The visiting COPAP was led by Patricia Lar, a professor.

The deputy governor expressed confidence that the action would provide holistic direction, to enable Governor Mutfwang-led administration to achieve efficiency and effectiveness in the award of contracts.

“The state government will elevate transparent and accountable public procurement processes,” she said.

She said Plateau State would also operate an open bidding process to facilitate a more competitive bidding process.

According to her, the measure can result in lower prices for projects and ensure the selection of credible contractors, which would guarantee transparency and accountability in implementing contracts.

Ms Piyo added that the Mr Mutfwang administration’s stewardship would ensure the timely publication of comprehensive procurement of data for public knowledge.

She said the measure would foster public engagement aimed at promoting accountability while checking corrupt practices.

Speaking, Ms Lar urged the government to conduct a comprehensive review of the Public Procurement Law (2018).

She said the review should integrate provisions that promote open contracting, e-procurement, gender equality, and social inclusion among other variables.

“Strengthening the Plateau Bureau for Public Procurement (BPP) will transform it into a robust and independent institution, capable of ensuring compliance with procurement regulations and maintaining high-quality standards,” she said.

She explained that implementing open contracts and reforms in procurement processes would enhance credibility and public trust.

“It will attract foreign investments, access to international grants, improve service delivery and promote global recognition,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the governor also received the Association of Social Workers in Plateau whom he extended his administration’s support in the discharge of their services.

He said the gesture was aimed at enabling them to render humanitarian services to the less privileged and marginalised communities in the state.

(NAN)

