The Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) has condemned the decision of the National Assembly to spend billions on procurement of official cars at a time when Nigerians are grappling with economic hardship.

CSJ, in a statement on Tuesday, co-signed by Victor Emejuiwe, Good Governance manager and Sundayson Chidi, Public Finance Management manager, described the action of the lawmakers as insensitive and asked them to return the vehicles.

The group stated that “right thinking” Nigerians are troubled by purchase at a time when Nigeria is facing fiscal challenges.

“CSJ and indeed all right-thinking Nigerians are extremely troubled about this development against the background of Nigeria’s perilous fiscal position. The 2022 year-to-end budget implementation report confirmed that 96 per cent of Nigeria’s revenue was used for debt service, thus implying that only four per cent was available for personnel, overheads and capital expenditures and this trajectory has worsened in 2023.

“The implication of this is that Nigeria is borrowing to buy these vehicles at a time we are unable to meet foreign exchange obligations to service providers like airline operators and manufacturers who can no longer secure foreign exchange for the purchase of raw materials,” the statement reads.

CSJ also flayed the lawmakers for patronising foreign brands instead of local manufacturers.

It noted that automobile manufacturers would have benefitted if the lawmakers had patronised local brands.

The group said, “By their action, the Representatives have not only exported jobs, denied the government of personal income tax and corporate income tax of the workers and companies respectively; they have put further pressure on the exchange rate of the Naira which is currently trading at its lowest ebb since independence. By their actions, they have contributed in no small measure to the economic adversity of Nigeria.”

They asked the lawmakers to return the vehicles to the vendors.

