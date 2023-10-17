The police have reacted to a trending video of a man firing shots into the air to celebrate the reopening of the popular auto spare parts Ladipo market in Lagos State.
In the viral video which was shared on X on Tuesday, a man was seen shooting into the air while onlookers cheered him on.
In his reaction to the video, Muyiwa Adejobi, spokesperson for the police, said the man will be identified.
“This has been sent to the Lagos State command for necessary action. We will identify the man with the AK47 and do the needful. Thanks.”
The market was “sealed for several environmental offences, including reckless waste disposal, unhygienic premises, and non-payment of waste bills, among others” in September.
It was reopened two weeks after following their compliance with the state’s environmental laws.
