President Bola Tinubu has appointed Ahmed Aminu as the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF).

The appointment is for a term of four years in the first instance, according to a statement by presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, on Tuesday.

Mr Aminu recently served as the General Manager of the Education and Training Department at the PTDF.

His appointment “trails the application for retirement submitted by the outgoing Executive Secretary / CEO, Bello Gusau,” according to Mr Ngelale.

The statement said Mr Gusau requested to proceed on 90-day pre-retirement leave with effect from 26 September.

Mr Tinubu also directed Mr Aminu to serve in acting capacity until he commences his fresh term of four years in office on 26 December.

“The president wished the new PTDF Executive Secretary / CEO well in the discharge of his duties,” the statement added.

