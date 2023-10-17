A cleric, Victor Okon, has alleged that Christians were being harassed and intimidated by some traditionalists in the Adim community, Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State.

Mr Okon, the senior pastor of Christ Divine Liberation International, made the allegation while addressing reporters in Calabar on Tuesday.

He said the traditionalists have gone as far as destroying church buildings in the community.

The pastor, who is also the coordinator of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria and vice chairperson of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Biase Local Government Area, said the persecution of Christians in the Adim community had become life-threatening.

He appealed for intervention by relevant government authorities.

Cause of conflict

Mr Okon said the conflict between Christians and the traditionalists centres on the yearly new yam festival in the community.

He said the traditionalists usually want churches in the area shut for two days that the festival is celebrated.

“Their claim is that we (church) desecrate their holy days as we have no right to worship during the new yam festival,” he stated.

Mr Okon alleged that the latest crisis began when some Christians were attacked while they were sharing flyers for an upcoming church programme in the area.

“We were not only attacked, they went as far as destroying the sound system and vehicle used for evangelism.

“This issue started in 2019 when they started confiscating megaphones, Bibles, and torches of Christians who go out for morning prayers.

“This usually occurs between July and August. They come out with the proviso that the two months shouldn’t be used to preach anything about Christ anywhere near the community.

“To resolve this issue amicably, I have met with the clan head of the community to ensure peace reigns.

Mr Okon said for this year’s new yam festival, his church and others were destroyed.

“We don’t interfere with their procedures, processions and any activities before, during or after their festival, but they keep attacking us.

“We have reported this matter to the police but at the moment we are not satisfied with their handling of the matter.

“That is why we are calling on Governor Bassey Out and the inspector general of police to come to our aid, we can no longer bear this kind of threat.

“As I speak, I am in hiding, I can’t enter my community freely, even where I went for safety they have also traced me there to harm me,” he said.

Police react

The Clan head of Adim, Etim Owai, declined comment on the matter when a NAN correspondent contacted him.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Zone 6 Police Command, Calabar, Nelson Okpebi, said the matter was being investigated.

“The matter is before us. A pastor wrote a petition to the command from Adim, we are investigating the matter. X squad is the unit handling it. That is all I can tell you for now,” he stated.

(NAN)

