The Nigeria Police Force, on Tuesday, presented N19.9 million cheques to families of six officers who died in active service in Jigawa State.

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Emmanuel Ekot, said this while presenting the cheques to the beneficiaries in Dutse.

He said the payment was made under the Group Life Insurance and Family Welfare Scheme initiated by the acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

“This is in furtherance of the IGP’s welfare scheme to make sure that all gallant officers and men who paid the supreme price their families are identified and supported adequately,” Mr Ekot said.

Mr Ekot, who enjoined the beneficiaries to ensure effective utilisation of the money, said that 14 beneficiaries were shortlisted at the command to receive N59.8 million but only six of them showed up for the exercise.

The CP hailed the gallantry and sacrifices of the deceased officers, and assured of the command’s readiness to support the welfare of its personnel.

Some of the beneficiaries, Zubairu Muhammad and Kefas Ishaku, who received cheques of N10 million and N7.8 million, respectively, lauded the gesture, adding that it would mitigate their sufferings.

