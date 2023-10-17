President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to screen and confirm Ola Olukoyede as chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He also requested the confirmation of Muhammad Hammajod as secretary of the anti-graft agency.

Mr Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, at the plenary on Tuesday.

The president appointed Messrs Olukoyede and Hammajod as Chairman and Secretary of the EFCC last week pending their confirmation by the Senate.

The appointment of Mr Olukoyede as EFCC chairman stirred controversy as many Nigerians questioned his qualification for the position.

They were of the view that the new appointee, a lawyer, was not qualified for the position under the Act establishing the anti-corruption agency.

PREMIUM TIMES also reported excludively that Mr Olukoyede did not meet the requirements set by the Act.

According to section 2(3) of the EFCC Act, the chairman of the commission “must be a serving or retired member of any government security or law enforcement agency not below the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police or equivalent; and possess not less than 15 years experience.”

Mr Olukoyede had no experience in any security or law enforcement.

But the Presidency insisted he was qualified.

It said Mr Olukoyede “satisfied every legal detail to be appointed as Chairman.”

“He was a member of a law enforcement organisation as Secretary, in this case the EFCC, as stipulated in the EFCC Act, and as such satisfied every legal detail to be appointed as Chairman,” the presidency said.

If cleared by the Senate, Mr Olukoyede will be the sixth substantive chairman of the EFCC. He will also be the first southerner to occupy the position. He hails from Ekiti State.

Ibrahim Magu acted as chairman as his appointment by former President Muhammadu Buhari was not confirmed by the upper legislative chamber until he was removed from the position.

