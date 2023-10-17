Two Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) buses have been involved in an accident on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway on Tuesday.

According to the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), the accident occurred on the BRT corridor.

“A serious accident has occurred on the BRT corridor, just in front of Conoil at Valley Estate, inward Ile Zik on Lagos Abeokuta Expressway,” the statement reads.

“Effect of this occurrence on traffic is minimal, however, our officers, as well as all other concerned authorities, including men of the Nigerian Police Force are on the ground doing the needful.”

The traffic agency did not mention if anyone sustained injury in the accident or the cause of the accident.

