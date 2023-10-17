U.S. Ambassador Johnnie Carson has held talks with President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, over “the challenges that exist in Africa”.

President Akufo-Addo, during the talks in Washington D.C, called on leaders of the global community to put into full effect the provisions of Chapters Seven and Eight of the UN Charter and provide proportionate support to Africa’s fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

He is expected to meet with other U.S. officials while in Washington, D.C. He arrived there last Thursday. His visit was on the invitation of the U.S. Institute of Peace (USIP).

Ghana has been lauded as one of the most enduring democratic U.S. partners in West Africa, a regional leader, and as a critical member of ECOWAS.

“As West Africa and the Sahel face a wave of extra-constitutional movements and growing political instability, the United States and its partners are seeking ways to best support Ghana and other longstanding democracies in the region to promote and sustain democracy as a governance model,” a press officer at the USIP stated.

President Akufo-Addo said terrorists “should not only be a source of great concern to the continent of Africa, [but] they should also be of concern to the rest of Europe.”

“Even more concerning is the fact that these terrorist groups are evolving by the day, a scramble to control more territories and natural resources, especially in peripheral communities where the lack of effective state presence and control creates conditions for medication and ultimately, radicalisation. Africa has become the centre of attraction for terrorist groups which are multiplied in the region,” President Akufo Addo said.

Mr Akufo-Addo stressed that the presence of terrorists “should not only trouble the African continent but also raise alarm bells throughout Europe.”

In describing the present situation in West Africa, he continued by stating, “What is even more disquieting is the constant evolution of these terrorist organisations, as they compete to dominate additional regions and exploit natural resources, particularly in outlying communities where the absence of a robust state presence and governance fosters an environment conducive to insurgency and ultimately, radicalisation. Africa has now become a magnet for terrorist groups that are proliferating across the region.”

Why America, Europe should be interested in Africa

Mr Carson posed several questions to the Ghanaian leader during the conversation.

He asked him: “How do you respond to Americans or European officials who say why should they be concerned? Why should they be concerned about the matters of West Africa, the coups and the challenges that exist in that part of the world? What’s your response to those who say we’ve done enough some responsibility of the leaders of the region to handle these problems. Why should there be global concern about the challenges”.

In his response, Mr Akufo-Addo said: “Comparisons, as the saying goes, are invidious, but some cannot be disregarded. The Russian conflict with Ukraine has, according to my information, triggered approximately US$73.6 billion in American assistance to Ukraine, US$138.8 billion from the European Union and its affiliated institutions, and US$14.5 billion from the United Kingdom.”

President Akufo Addo went on to say, “Conversely, the collective security aid provided by the U.S., the EU, and the UK to ECOWAS has, during the same period, totaled US$29.6 million.”

He elaborated saying that with the appropriate backing and support for ECOWAS, it was entirely feasible to expel the terrorists from West Africa and the Sahel without requiring foreign military intervention. He emphasised that West African forces were fully capable of performing this task, highlighting the Accra Initiative as a notable example of self-reliant, locally driven endeavors.

President Akufo-Addo delivered these remarks, followed by a conversation moderated by Ambassador Carson, focused on “Democracy and Security in West Africa.” The Ghanaian leaders had arrived early that morning, at the invitation of the USIP and delivered his historic address on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at the Washington D.C. Foggy Bottom, packed auditorium.

In addressing the rise of terrorists in West Africa, the President observed that “the terrorists, as we all know, were ousted from the Middle East and Afghanistan before seeking refuge in Muammar Gaddafi’s Libya, from which they migrated across the Sahara to establish a haven in northern Mali after Gaddafi’s demise.”

Since then, he conveyed, “they have disseminated their harmful influence eastward and southward, with the coastal states of West Africa being their ultimate objective.”

Displacement of people

Pointing to the escalating displacement of populations in various Sahel regions due to the insecurity brought about by armed groups, President Akufo-Addo, who has served as ECOWAS Chairman for two terms, remarked, “Africa has become the epicentre for the proliferation of terrorist factions in the region, following their setbacks in other parts of the world.”

He acknowledged that the disproportionate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on developing nations have, regrettably, “plunged many countries and regional organizations, particularly in the Sahel, into extremely dire economic circumstances. This has compounded the challenges we face in mobilizing resources to combat terrorists in our immediate vicinity.”

Battle for democracy

The emphasis on this issue and the battle for democracy across the region, the President appended, is because “we have practically exhausted the time to collaborate in the spirit of multilateralism.” He further stated that “unless we renew our commitments to construct, preserve, and solidify peace and democracy across the globe, we must prepare ourselves to inhabit a new and more perilous world today and, in the times, ahead.”

As part of his delegation, the Ghanaian leader is accompanied by his Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, and officials from the office of the President of Ghana, and the country’s foreign ministry.

At the 78th UN General Assembly earlier in September, President Akufo Addo told world leaders that the UN “can only function effectively and deliver on expectations, when its fundamental pillars are reformed, “anything short of that will continue to undermine its credibility.”

Previously, Ambassador Carson was stationed in Kenya (1999-2003), Zimbabwe (1995-1997), and Uganda (1991-1994), Botswana (1986-1990), Mozambique (1975-1978), and in Nigeria (1969-1971).

Pearl Matibe is a Washington, DC-based White House Correspondent, and media commentator with expertise on U.S. foreign policy, and international security. You may follow her on Twitter: @PearlMatibe

