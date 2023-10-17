The Lagos State Waste Management Authority has launched a manhunt for the driver of a car with number plate FST 670 YF, who allegedly threw waste from the window of her car onto the road.

The agency said in a statement via X on Tuesday that the incident occurred at Adeniyi Jones junction inwards Aromire, in the Ikeja area of the state.

The agency said that efforts to make the yet-to-be-identified woman pick up the waste proved abortive because she drove off.

“A woman driving a yellow car, with number plate FST 670 YF, was sighted this morning at Adeniyi Jones junction inwards Aromire, dropping waste from her car. All efforts to make her pick up the waste proved abortive, as she drove off,” the statement reads.

READ ALSO: Lagos reopens Ladipo Market

Following the development, officials of the state’s traffic agency, LASTMA, have been notified to flag her car down anywhere she is seen.

“She will be arrested and prosecuted according to environmental laws of the state,” the statement continued.

“We cannot consolidate on the efforts to make the environment cleaner and better when a few individuals are bent on derailing the government’s efforts.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

