Dino Melaye, the governorship candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State in the 11 November election, says he will increase the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to N100 billion within one year if elected.

Mr Melaye stated this on Monday during an Interview on Channels Television programme, “Politics Today.”

He said Kogi State has enormous resources at its disposal to become a viable state if they are fully tapped.

He stated that he has the needed connections to bring in people who could help salvage the state.

“As I speak, from our policy document that we have developed for the economy of Kogi State, we can make sure by the grace of Almighty God within one year or 18 months, we can move the IGR of Kogi state to 100 billion naira, ” he said.

Abundant resources

Mr Melaye lamented that despite the abundance of human and natural resources, Kogi has remained poor.

He promised to harness all natural resources within the reach of the state government even as he plans to empower everyone.

He said there are more than 24 mineral resources in Kogi State that can change the economic woes of the state and its indigenes and residents.

“Naturally speaking, as a people we are too rich to be poor. We are just unfortunate that we have not been properly managed, especially in the last seven years.

“Kogi State has over two dozens of mineral resources in commercial quantities. Unfortunately, one out of these very strong resources has been exploited- that’s the limestone. ”

“As I speak with you, we’ve got tantalite, we’ve got lithium, we’ve got some percentage of uranium, we’ve granite. To tap, you need someone who has the capacity and capability to go into it and commercialise the process for the benefit of our state.

“For example, to move our IGR from the comatose state it is today, last year, the IGR of Kogi State by the revenue board of Kogi State State was 18 billion per annum. That for me is laughable and ridiculous.

“In tapping into these resources, there’re loose funds all over the world begging for attention. If you know you know, if you don’t you don’t. I, because I am a global citizen, will make sure we tap into these mineral resources and make it marketable to the whole world and then, improve our IGR,” he said.

The governorship candidate also said Kogi State has the longest marine cruise in the world from Lokoja to Onitsha, which has a total of eight hours ride.

Mr Melaye promised to use mainstream media to publicise the confluence state for a year to make the state a tourist attraction.

“Apart from the mineral resources, Kogi State is supposed to be a global tourist attraction. Our proximity to Abuja is an advantage. Kogi State is a gateway to 12 other states. The water that we are surrounded with is a veritable resource. … from Lokoja to Onitsha is an hour’s cruise, and you can’t find that anywhere in the world. All I need to do is to advertise on CNN, Channels TV and Arise News for one year and tell the whole world that the farthest, longest marine cruise in the whole world is in Nigeria- in Kogi State.”

Uniting Kogi people

Mr Melaye bemoaned that disunity has crept into the state as a result of ethnic solidarity due to the activities of the present administration in the state.

But he said he will use the first few days in office, if elected, to bring everyone on board. He said this necessitated his campaign slogan “One Kogi, One Destiny.”

“I will be happy to correct the disunity that this government has planted. Before now, there was no Igala agenda, there’s no Okun agenda and there’s no Igbira agenda…my first responsibility is uniting our people and that’s why the slogan of my campaign is “One Kogi, One Destiny,” the former lawmaker added.

He stated that after uniting his people, he would delve into other critical sectors to revamp the sleeping economy of the state that has been comatose.

“After uniting our people, we are going to work on our economy. After working on our economy, we are going to work on education. As I speak with you, outside Ekiti State, we have the highest number of professors, yet our university is like a glorified secondary school.

“Today, there’s no functional primary school. In Kogi State, no teachers. We are going to work on it. We’re going to work on agriculture and we are going to recruit our graduates into agriculture,” Mr Melaye said.

INEC image

The PDP candidate advised INEC to redeem itself in the forthcoming election by not being a puppet in the hands of the power at play because there was a mock exercise by INEC before the last election.

“Only INEC can answer that question. A mock presentation is not enough to assess the performance of INEC, because there’s a mock exercise before the 2023 elections, and you know what happened afterwards.

“So, for me, it is just an opportunity for INEC to correct the mistakes of the past elections. It’s an opportunity for INEC to redeem itself.”

“My advice for INEC is that, in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo elections, it’s an opportunity for them to become born again. That’s redeeming their image.”

Mr Melaye accused Governor Yahaya Bello of “seeking a third term by facilitating Usman Ododo, as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Don’t be deceived that Yahaya Bello is not on the ballot. Ododo is physically on the ballot but Yahaya Bello is the one seeking a third term through a proxy [Ododo].

“I will not want this debate to be about Yahaya Bello, rather I would like to market my political party and market what we have for Kogi State,” he said.

