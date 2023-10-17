The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it had intensified sensitisation programmes at motor parks and strengthened collaboration with the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), particularly in the sharing of information.

Kabir Tsakuwa, Commander of Narcotics, (CN) NDLEA, FCT Command, said this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Tsakuwa said the support of transport union members at one of the motor parks recently led to an interception of a large consignment of tramadol and other drugs.

He, however, said that suspects in connection to the seized drugs were arrested, adding that they had already been charged to court.

According to him, NDLEA maintains sustainable raid operations not only at motor parks and roadsides, but all the identified black spots within FCT and its environs where drug activities are noticed.

“The Internally Displaced Persons (camps) and suburbs particularly, are as well raided at all times to dislodge all criminals who may want to take advantage of the locations.

“The record of arrests and seizures this year so far is a clear indication of the work being done day and night within the FCT and its environs,” he said.

Mr Tsakuwa said the NDLEA had created operational outposts in some motor parks and other places like Apo, Wuse Zone 4, Area 1 Park, Torabora, Banex, Gwarimpa, Jabi, and Karu Abattoir.

He said that the places were some of the areas where drug activities were relatively high within the FCT.

“Effort is ongoing to create more outposts as directed by the NDLEA Chairman, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa,” he said.

The NDLEA boss said that the command had created special squads that worked round the clock to deal with actionable intelligence in real-time.

This, he said, would be to curb illicit drug activities through the dislodgement of notorious drug joints and offenders.

According to him, as a command, NDLEA also leverages the existing relationship with the communities to assist with reasonable information within their territory and locality.

“Additionally, the command collaborates with all security agencies in the FCT, where we share information and security concerns among the heads.

“We carry out joint operations with members drawn from Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Military, NAF, Navy, DSS, NIS and NSCDC.

“The team is formed at the instance of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) where criminal hideouts are continuously dislodged,” he said.

(NAN)

