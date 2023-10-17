The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has debunked a claim by Elisha Abbo, the senator sacked by the Court of Appeal, that he influenced the judgement of the court.

The appeal court in a unanimous judgement on Monday nullified Mr Abbo’s election as the senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District.

Hours after the judgement, the senator claimed that Mr Akpabio was responsible for the nullification of his election.

He also said four other senators, including that of Abia North, Orji Kalu, who opposed Mr Akpabio’s bid for the senate presidency, would suffer the same fate. Mr Abbo did not, however, disclose the names of the four senators.

But in a statement on Tuesday, Eseme Eyiboh, spokesperson for Mr Akpabio, said the senate president had no hand in Mr Abbo’s sack by the court.

Mr Eyiboh, who expressed shock over the allegation, described it as delinquent, provocative and unbecoming of a distinguished senator.

“It is only a diseased and uninformed mind that will not believe that the outcome of any court proceeding is a function of the evaluation of facts and evidence within the province of the rule of law.

“It is uncharitable for Senator Abbo to pour his frustrations on Senator Akpabio or anyone else and his action betrays the bile he has for Senator Akpabio.

“Democracy is founded in the rule of law, so for anybody to accuse one of the strong agents of democracy and governance in the mould of Senator Godswill Akpabio, such an individual must be a monument of self-pity and his swansong a discordant escape from reality,” he said.

Mr Eyiboh said the senate president does not harbour any ill-will towards any senator because he has put everything about the leadership election behind him.

“Senator Akpabio for emphasis has no ill will towards any of his distinguished colleagues and as he has said in the past, the embers of the leadership election have been buried and replaced by the fraternal bond of nation-building he shares with the overwhelming majority of senators,” he said.

