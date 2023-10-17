The police in Enugu State, South-east Nigeria, have arrested six fake vigilante operatives at Ugwuafor, Akpugo, a community in Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement on Monday night, said the suspects were arrested by police operatives serving at the Anti-Cultism Squad at about 1.44 p.m. on Sunday.

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, gave the names of the suspects as David Onyekachukwu, Timothy Ezeali, Somadina Ebe, and Nwosa Anele – all males and aged 22 years old each.

Others were Kasim Rafiu, 28, and Godwin Udoh, 24 – also males.

The police spokesperson said the arrest followed a complaint by residents of the area that the suspects had been involved in street fights, criminal trespassing, and assaults on them.

Four pump action guns with 11 live cartridges, four motorcycles, a dagger, two face-caps and T-shirts branded “Enugu Vigilante Group”, and objects suspected to be charms were recovered from the suspects, according to the police.

READ ALSO:

“A preliminary investigation has shown that the suspects, who claim to be employers of a private security company, were in unlawful possession of the recovered firearms and ammunition. And contrary to their claims, they were not hired and equipped by the leadership of the mentioned community to provide security for them,” Mr Ndukwe said.

“Furthermore, Timothy, David, and Godwin have all confessed to being members of the Vikings, Black Axe and De-Gbam Secret Cult Groups, respectively, while further discreet investigation is ongoing,” he added.

More arrest

Mr Ndukwe said, in a separate incident, police operatives serving in Awkunanaw Police Division arrested two crime suspects at about 11: 35 a.m. on 8 October.

The police spokesperson said the two suspects – Nzube Eze, 20, and Nnamdi Igwe, 22 – allegedly stole a Toyota Hiace bus, reportedly belonging to a transport company, Enugu State Transport Company (ENTRACO).

“Their arrest led to the recovery of a reported stolen ENTRACO-branded Toyota Hiace bus,” he said.

He said the suspects have confessed to being members of a syndicate that steals vehicles, and that they and their cohorts now at large, stole the bus in the early hours of 7 October.

The police quoted the suspects as saying that they scaled the fence into a compound in Awkunanaw Enugu, used raw acid to force the gate’s key open, and stole the vehicle from where it was parked.

“They, however, abandoned the vehicle and escaped after they were intercepted by Vehicle Inspection Officers on their way to Okigwe, Imo State to sell it before they were arrested by the operatives on getting back to Enugu,” Mr Ndukwe stated.

“Further discreet investigations are ongoing. All the suspects will be arraigned in court once investigations are concluded,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

