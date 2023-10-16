In an effort to address the escalating challenge of organized crime in Africa, the Center for Fiscal Transparency and Integrity Watch is set to host its first symposium that will bring together international experts, academics, government officials, law enforcement agencies, and community leaders to discuss ways to mitigate rising stem.

The symposium, titled “Building Resilient Institutions to Counter Emerging Threats,” will see the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, delivering a keynote address focusing on how collaborative strategies and formidable institutions can secure our communities and future.

The symposium is organized against the backdrop of increasing threats posed by organized crime networks across the African continent. These criminal enterprises have become a major impediment to sustainable development and regional stability. They have also become more sophisticated in their approach, using technology and exploiting legal and financial systems to evade detection and prosecution.

Furthermore, in 2019, the Global Organized Crime Index’s aggregate criminality score of the African continent was pegged at 4.97 with Nigeria, scoring 7.15 out of 10 to make it the country with the most incidences of organized crime in the region. Human trafficking, smuggling, arms trafficking, flora crimes, fauna crimes, non-renewal resource crimes, heroine trade, cocaine trade, cannabis trade all scored high on the index. The major criminal actors driving these trades include mafia-style groups, criminal networks, state-embedded actors and foreign actors. This ranked Nigeria 1st in West Africa and 2nd in all of Africa on the criminality score.

Hence, the symposium will provide a platform for knowledge exchange, foster collaborative strategies, build response capacity, policy development and quality engagement with communities to create a united front against organized crime in the continent.

Aside keynote address, the symposium will feature nine quality interactive panel sessions covering various aspect of organized crime including drug trafficking, maritime crime, financial, human trafficking, grand corruption, environmental crime, terrorism, arms trafficking and cybercrime; with speakers drawn from key agencies, international actors and academics.

Confirmed speakers include Garba Umar, (vice president, INTERPOL Africa), Freedom Onuoha (conflict and security expert), Muktar Bello (cyber security expert), Emmanuel Akomaye (Security Expert), Bruno Nduka (financial expert & GIABA), B.F. Okeshola (criminologist), Ugoji Egbujo (Analyst), Adegboyega Kamaludeen (medical sociologist), P. Mudiare (Human trafficking specialist), among several others, each bringing a wealth of experience and expertise in combating organized crime from different perspectives.

Participants will have the opportunity to engage in open dialogues, share case studies, and explore innovative solutions to the multifaceted challenges posed by criminal organizations. The event is expected to attract participants from government agencies, law enforcement, diplomatic missions, non-governmental organizations, and academia. By fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing, the symposium aims to create a coordinated and comprehensive approach to counter organized crime in Africa.

The symposium scheduled to hold between 24th and 25th of October at the Shehu Musa Ya’Adua Center, Abuja, will also feature presentations on Casper, a crime analytics software developed by the Center, and on ‘Open Data to Create Digital Public Good” by the Analytics for a Better World Institute.

