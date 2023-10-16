A man in Delta State, South-south Nigeria, has claimed that some police operatives on a highway pulled over their vehicle and demanded “police clearance” and “plate number receipt”.

Mowoe Godfrey made the claim on Monday in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

He tagged the police spokesperson in Delta State, Bright Edafe, and the Nigerian police in the post.

“What is Police clearance and Plate number receipt?” the man asked. “Some policemen @ Orogun Road stopped us and are asking for the above?”

“Ignore them. Tell them I said vehicle licence, proof of ownership, insurance, and driver’s licence are the most important; they can’t charge you to court for any other documents,” Mr Edafe, a deputy superintendent of police, responded to the man’s inquiry.

Some comments on the man’s post suggested that the operatives may have wanted to extort.

The Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, recently reiterated that any armed police operative who extorts a Nigerian is an armed robber.

“Extortion is never part of any agency’s mandate, either armed or not. We condemn such, and even the IGP has made it clear. The IGP has warned officers not to drop his name to extort or dupe Nigerians and not to take any gift to him. We made an official statement to this effect,” Mr Adejobi said.

