Police in Delta State, South-south Nigeria, said they have arrested some suspects who kidnapped a man and murdered his wife.

The police spokesperson in Delta, Bright Edafe disclosed this, Monday, in a statement posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Mr Edafe, a deputy superintendent of police, said the suspects murdered the man’s wife and also shot him after collecting ransom.

The incident happened on 2 August in Orerokpe, he said. “They abandoned the victim, thinking he was dead,” he said.

The police spokesperson said three of the suspects were arrested on 13 October during a covert operation at Ofuoma in Ughelli North Local Government Area by the police in Orerokpe following a directive from the Commissioner of Police in Delta State, Wale Abbas.

He identified the suspects as James Aboyo, Solomon Gbolode, and Blessing Deco.

The police recovered four AK-47 rifles, a pump-action gun, locally made single Barrel Cut-to-size pistol, 58 rounds of 7.62 live ammunition, 13 live cartridges, five packs of improvised explosive devices, six detonators, eight empty magazines, according to Mr Edafe.

“The Command has been working tirelessly to ensure that the culprits are arrested and brought to book.

“Investigation is ongoing,” the police spokesperson said.

Abduction for ransom is now one of the dominant crimes across various Nigerian cities.

Politicians, entrepreneurs, just anyone with good financial worth, including school children are easy targets.

