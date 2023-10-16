A popular Catholic priest in Nsukka Diocese, Enugu State, Paul Obayi, who threatened to quit the church over alleged oppression has revealed his next move.

Mr Obayi, popularly known as Father Okunerere, is the spiritual director of Okunerere Adoration Ministry in Nsukka.

How it happened

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the priest, on 8 October, threatened to quit the church over alleged oppression by the Bishop of the diocese, Godfrey Onah.

Mr Obayi, an associate professor, accused the bishop and the church authorities of repeatedly oppressing him in the diocese, alongside some fellow Catholic priests.

The cleric claimed the bishop denied him ownership of many properties which he acquired for his ministry.

His outburst and allegations against the bishop as well as the church authorities caused intense debate in the diocese and beyond.

Enugu, a predominantly Christian state, has a high Catholic population.

Next move

Speaking during his Sunday service at the adoration ground, Mr Obayi said he had decided to reconsider his decision to quit the church.

In a video clip uploaded on his ministry’s official Facebook page on Sunday, the cleric explained that although he had already decided where he would head, he rescinded his decision because he saw that many “cared for him”.

“Last week, I was talking furiously here that I was going to quit the Catholic Church because of my sad experience. However, the barrage of calls I received after that has made me make a U-turn,” he said.

“I can see that the world cares. I thought nobody cared. But I observed that some people care, and for that, I am redeciding on my position,” Mr Obayi stated.

The cleric said he was surprised that his outburst was “able to engulf the universe and become a global issue” adding that he received calls from Catholic faithful in Germany, the U.S., and England among others.

