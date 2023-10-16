Ifeanyi Igbokwe, the House of Representatives candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) for Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State in the 25 February election, has dissociated himself from a petition challenging the victory of Benjamin Kalu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election.

Mr Igbokwe said at a press briefing in Abuja on Sunday that he neither filed a petition against Mr Kalu nor authorised anybody to do so.

Mr Kalu, who is the deputy speaker of the House, scored 10,020 votes to secure his second term in the House. He defeated his closest rival, Frank Chinasa, of the Labour Party (LP) who polled 6,818 votes.

After the declaration of the result, Mr Igbokwe allegedly filed a petition to challenge Mr Kalu’s victory at the National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal in Umuahia, the state capital.

The court struck out the petition after Mr Igbokwe raised the alarm that he never filed a petition or authorised anyone to challenge the outcome of the election on his behalf.

Mr Igbokwe said he had petitioned the Inspector General of Police and the State Security Service (SSS) over the matter.

He said the impersonators have also filed another petition challenging the decision of the tribunal at the Court of Appeal.

“It’s a criminal case of impersonation and I must follow the case to the letter regardless of who is involved. It is my integrity that is at stake here and not that of anyone else. They will have to face the law because they don’t mean well for my political career.

“While they are yet to honour the police invitation, I have learnt that the same people have filed an appeal in my name again against Kalu,” he said.

Mr Igbokwe emphasised that he is not aware of the petitions and he does not issue authorisation to anybody to challenge the outcome of the election.

“I hereby emphatically state that I know nothing about the appeal at the court of appeal. This is the handiwork of the same political merchants who are bent on using my name to procure judgment against the Deputy Speaker.

“It must be emphasised that I am the only candidate of AA in that election. And if anyone should approach the courts, it should be me. Once again, I challenge anyone who says he is Ifeanyi Chukwuka Igbokwe other than me to reveal his true identity and counter my position on this issue.

“I have no reason to fight my brother, the Deputy Speaker whom God has through the benevolence of leaders of the country, his party, APC and his colleagues in the National Assembly exalted to a position of privilege for Ndi Bende, Ndi Abia State and Ndi Igbo in general. I can’t be stupid to pursue a case I know is needless.”

Mr Igbokwe called on the police and the SSS to conduct an appropriate investigation into the issue and fish out the impersonators.

He said, “Impersonation anywhere in the world is a serious criminal offence that is pushable under the law. Let those who went to the Appeal Court unmask themselves for the world to see them.

“I therefore call on the police, the SSS and other security agencies to immediately fish out these impersonators and bring them to justice.”

