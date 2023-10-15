The governments of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States have started preparations for irrigation farming to boost food production.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has said he has already deployed 313 tractors to assist farmers in rural areas across the state alongside 100 trucks of fertiliser, sold at a subsidized rate of 25 per cent discount.

Mr Zulum also announced the procurement of 471 ploughs and harrows to be used by the tractors for all-season farming.

He said the 313 tractors deployed under the system – one each to the 313 wards in the state – would be rendering free services to farmers who, however, would contribute to fueling them.

In Yobe State, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Ali Mustapha, said the government has provided 3,000 metric tonnes of fertilisers and agrochemicals for irrigation farming.

“We distributed up to 3,000 metric tonnes in Bursari, Bade, Jakusko, Fika, Gulani and Geidam Local Government Areas (LGAs).

“This is the initiative of Gov. Mai Mala Buni to provide necessary materials for irrigation farming to areas designed for the scheme,” he said.

READ ALSO:

In Adamawa, the Commissioner for Agriculture, David Jatau, a professor, said the government was committed to irrigation farming, considering the delay in rainfall recorded this rainy season and the latest flood caused by the release of excess water from Lagdo Dam which affected farmlands.

“The only option left to us now is to take advantage of the opportunity given by government to support dry-season farmers with inputs, including seeds, fertilizers and Agro chemicals at subsidized rates,” he said.

Mr Jatau urged the people to key into dry-season farming, particularly rice, wheat and maize productions.

Some farmers who spoke in Fufore, Demsa and Shelleng LGAs, known for rice production, urged the government at all levels support to farmers to enable them to exploit the vast hectares of underutilised irrigation farmlands in the areas for all year-round rice production.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

