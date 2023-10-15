The Lagos State Government has said that the traffic diversion plan for the reconstruction of Thomas Ajufo’s inwards Sheraton Link Bridge axis will last for four weeks.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, stated this in a statement in Lagos on Sunday.

He said that diversion, due to ongoing construction of the Opebi Link Bridge, would start from 16 October.

Mr Osiyemi said that alternative routes would be available to motorists and other road users during the diversion period.

READ ALSO:

”Motorists heading towards Opebi Road will be allowed to use one side of the Opebi Road Carriageway as the construction requires the second lane to be closed.

”Also, motorists heading towards Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way from Allen Avenue/Toyin Street will make use of Toyin Street via Ola Ayinde Street to connect Ikeja Under Bridge and continue their journeys,” he said.

He advised motorists to obey traffic signs and the directive of relevant traffic management authorities to ensure a continuous flow of traffic.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

