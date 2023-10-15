The Enugu State government on Sunday implored qualified people of the state to take interest and apply for recruitment by the Nigeria Police Force.

The Police Recruitment Board had announced earlier that its online portal for recruitment would be open for application for six weeks, beginning on 15 October.

Commissioner for Information and Communication, Aka Eze Aka, said in a statement issued in Enugu that the government had noticed lethargy on the part of Enugu State citizens to join the police.

“The ministry advises interested and qualified persons from Enugu State to apply to get enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as Police Constables.

“The need to have our people recruited into the Force cannot be overstated.

“Interested applicants should visit www.apply.policerecruitment.gov.ng,’’ Mr Aka advised.

Recruitment criteria

The police had promised to open the online application portal for the recruitment of constables on 15 October (today).

According to the recruitment board, eligible applicants shall be of Nigerian origin by birth and must possess the National Identification Number (NIN), with a minimum of five credits in not more than two sittings in WAEC/NECO or its equivalent with credit passes in English and Mathematics.

The applicants must be between 18 and 25 years of age for general duty and between 18 and 28 years of age for specialists.

The applicants must also be medically, physically and psychologically fit, and must not be less than 1.67 metres tall for males and 1.64 metres tall for females, with not less than 34 inches of expanded chest measurement for males.

They must be free from any financial embarrassment and not convicted of any criminal offence.

(NAN)

