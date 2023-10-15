The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has denied a media report of a foiled attempt to steal trained coaches in Maiduguri, Borno State, as fake.

The NRC said in a statement that the report which trended on social media platforms was erroneous.

On Saturday, the National Television Authority (NTA) shared on its official X (Twitter) handle : “Suspected theft of train coaches of the Nigerian Railway Corporation foiled at Maiduguri Railway Terminus following a tip-off of good samaritans, suspects apprehended by the police.”

But the spokesperson of the Nigeria Railway Corporation, NRC, Yakub Mahmoud said the information is fake.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES over the phone Saturday evening, Mr Mahmoud said the coaches can’t be stolen in such style.

Mr Mahmud also shared a statement signed by the managing director of the corporation.

The statement noted that the coaches were being moved to Jos in Plateau State to be overhauled.

“The attention of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has been drawn to news trending on numerous social media platforms purported to have emanated from Nigerian Television Authority (NTA). in which it was reported that an attempt was made to steal NRC coaches from Maiduguri.

“The NRC management wishes to clarify this as erroneous, stating that the said coaches are officially being moved to NRC Running Shed Jos, Plateau State to be overhauled. With the view of putting them back into operation. NRC is trying to extend Rail Mass Transit all over the country,” the statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES via WhatsApp read.

The police spokesperson in Borno State, Sani Shatambaya, didn’t respond to calls and SMS sent to him on the issue.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

