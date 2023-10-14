Chairman of the Senate Committee on Water Resources, Abdulaziz Yari, has assured that the two chambers of the National Assembly will pass legislative policies that will encourage the federal government to partner with the world on the objectives of the sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Mr Yari, a former governor of Zamfara State, gave the assurance in a statement explaining what the Nigerian delegation discussed at the ninth G20 Parliamentary Summit held in New Delhi, India.

Apart from Mr Yari, others on the delegation of Nigeria are the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibirin, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen.

At the summit titled “Parliaments for One Earth, One Family, One Future”, the Nigerian delegation participated in four high-level sessions on Accelerating SDGs, Sustainable Energy Transition, Women-led Development, and Transformation in Peoples’ Lives through Public Digital Platforms.

Mr Yari, in the statement issued by his media office on Saturday, emphasised the need for closer collaboration between the executive and legislative arms of government to meet the demands of the SDGs.

“Summits like these are important because they allow us to see what other nations are doing in regard to collaborations between the executive and the legislative branches.

“We are here with the Speaker and the Deputy Senate President, who are our presiding officers, and all of us are learning a lot about how to bring a parliamentary dimension to global governance, raise awareness for the issues that matter, and build the necessary political support for Nigeria’s international commitments.

“I am excited about partnering with the world to get things done in Nigeria, and I am grateful to the leadership of both chambers for this opportunity to strengthen our legislative relationships and parliamentary knowledge,” Mr Yari said.

G20 Summit

G20 means the group of 20. The group plays a key role in all major international economic issues. Collectively, G20 members represent 85 per cent of global economic output, two-thirds of the world’s population and 75 per cent of international trade.

The forum initially focused on broad macroeconomic issues, but it has expanded its agenda to include trade, climate change, sustainable development, health, agriculture, energy, the environment and anti-corruption.

The G20 facilitates dialogue among relevant parties through engagement groups, comprising non-governmental participants of the international community who draft recommendations to the G20 leaders on their areas of interest and contribute to the policy-making process.

The involvement of the parliamentary community in G20 discussions began with a series of informal Parliamentary Speakers’ Consultations, launched first by Canada in 2010 and followed by South Korea in 2011, Saudi Arabia in 2012 and Mexico in 2013. Starting at the Fifth G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit held in Argentina in 2018, the IPU has contributed to a more structured process.

G20 Speakers’ Summit also known as P20 aims to bring a parliamentary dimension to global governance, raise awareness, build political support for international commitments, and ensure that these are effectively translated into national realities.

The summit also seeks to promote inter-parliamentary cooperation, enhance engagement between governments, parliaments and other stakeholders in the implementation of various G20 outcomes, and advance the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

