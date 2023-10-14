The Nasarawa State Ministry of Agriculture is in collaboration with other relevant institutions to generate a database for dry season farmers that will enhance proper intervention in the sector.

Emmanuel Alanana, Programme Manager of the State’s Agricultural Development Programme (NADP), said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lafia, the state capital, in North-central Nigeria.

Mr Alanana said this was in line with the recent directive by the governor to the ministry and relevant agencies to harness the potential for dry season farming in the state.

He added that they were working with the respective farmers’ associations to register more dry season farmers in the state.

Mr Alanana said, “We have just met with the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) and discussed the need for more farmers to embrace dry season farming.

“As from next week, we would commence registration of more dry season farmers for us to have a database that would make for better planning and intervention,” he said.

He said that the state had huge potential for dry season farming, adding that its yields were higher than those of the rain-fed season, if given the attention it usually required.

Mr Alanana said that the state had been committed to the course of all-year-round farming geared toward food sufficiency, hence the annual provision of farm inputs, especially to the dry season farmers.

“Last year, the state government provided about 6,000 bags of assorted fertilisers to dry season farmers at subsidised rate, alongside improved seeds and other chemicals.

“More of such should be expected this year given the commitment of the governor to boost agricultural production in the state,” Mr Alanana added.

The programme manager said that apart from the attention to dry season farming, the state government has been collaborating with the Federal Government and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) in the value chain development programme for rice and cassava.

He said that the programme had greatly impacted the lives of small -holder farmers, thereby boosting their productions.

Kogi dry season farming

The Kogi State commissioner for Agriculture, Timothy Ojoma, responding to the issue of dry season farming, said that the state government was adequately prepared for the commencement of the 2023/2024 dry season farming activities.

Mr Ojoma said communities in the Local Government Areas whose ecology supports dry season farming had been identified and sensitisation activities had commenced to enable them perform optimally in food production in the state.

“Already, the Kogi Agricultural Development Project is in the forefront to actualise this project for optimal results,” he said.

Post-harvest losses

On post-harvest losses, Mr Alanana of the Nasarawa State Agricultural Development Programme said that the solution lay in agricultural mechanisation.

He said that given its capital-intensive nature, the government alone could not handle it, hence the need for sustainable partnerships with local and international organisations.

Mr Alanana said that the state recently received a grant from the Japanese Embassy for mini-harvesters and power tillers, and sought for more of such interventions.

The programme manager said that farmers in the state were also being linked with companies where they could get some of the mechanised farming inputs at cheaper rates.

The Kogi State commissioner, Mr Ojoma, recommended training to tackle post-harvest losses, especially of easily perishable commodities such as fruits, vegetables and fish.

He said such losses could be reduced through the training of the farmers.

According to him, because of the effects of such losses on the psyche and finances of farmers, adequate training on post-harvest handling was usually carried out by the government in collaboration with the National Centre for Agricultural Mechanisation (NCAM), Ilorin, Kwara.

Mr Ojoma further said that storage and processing facilities such as coolers, smoking kilns were procured and distributed to farmers in the state to prevent them from experiencing losses.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

