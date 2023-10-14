The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) says it seeks to make Nigeria part of a global vision of achieving international product standards.

Director, Human Resources, SON, Timothy Abner, said this in Lagos during a walk to commemorate the World Standard Day on Saturday.

Mr Abner said that the theme, ‘Shared Vision for a Better World’, was very clear because it was a vision that was shared with the rest of the world for better standards in the whole world.

“The world is sharing a vision to make sure that the same standard exists wherever you are.

“We have had a lot of goods moving from one country to another and of course; we have the international standards to be able to ensure that such goods are accepted wherever they go.

“In Nigeria, we want to key into this vision by making sure that we have standards for everything,” he said.

Fight against substandard products

Speaking, Yahaya Buka, Director of Standard Development, said SON was determined to fight sub-standard products with many negative things, such as lack of value.

Mr Buka said that SON was carrying all stakeholders along in this fight so that they would understand the advantages of the standard.

He said when standards are implemented, it is for the benefit of all.

Also, Manji Lawal, Director Inspectorate and Compliance department, said that standard was very important in life, disclosing that “without standard, we cannot determine the quality of any product.”

Mr Lawal said the compliance and inspectorate department carries out inspection of products, mostly imported, and then ensures that they comply with the requirements of the standards.

He said that standard in every aspect of life was important because, without standard, there would be no basis for judging the quality of the product.

Foluso Bolaji, Director of Public Relations, said that the whole world was adopting one standard so that if you move goods from Nigeria to any part of the world, it will be the same.

Mrs Bolaji said that the advantage of these was that Nigerians could embrace standards so that when they subscribe to federal organisations for mandatory assessment programmes, they could export their products in line with the president’s theme on a home-grown economy. (NAN)

