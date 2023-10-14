Minister of Sports Development John Enoh says the federal government has adopted the National Sports Industry Policy (NSIP) for full implementation.

Mr Enoh said this on Saturday in Abuja at a news conference.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the document provides an opportunity for corporate and private sector participation in sports development in the country.

Mr Enoh said the President Bola Tinubu-led administration will leave no stone unturned in its plans to deliver positive change across all sectors, with sports as an important part of that plan.

He noted that the NSIP approved in the last administration of then President Muhammadu Buhari had been pegged for implementation in the current government, so as to boost sports development.

“The National Sports Industry Policy as approved by the last administration has received endorsement by the current administration, led by our president, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

The minister noted that the thrust of the policy is to advance sports as a business, not just as a mere recreation.

Agreement on incentives

He explained that the inter-ministerial committee set up in the last administration, comprising the Ministries of Sports and Finance as well as the Federal Inland Revenue Service was meant to agree on a series of incentives, which government was expected to approve.

The incentives are to boost private sector investment and support for sports in the country.

“It is important that going forward, the investments and funding for sports should come from the private sector, as obtainable in other parts of the world,” he added.

Private sector needed

Mr Enoh stressed the need for the ministry to properly market sports to the private sector for national development.

“One of the plans of the Federal Ministry of Sports Development is to see how to sell sports to the private sector.

“We want to build the trust and confidence of the private sector, so that competitions and the initiatives of the ministry can enjoy the support and endorsement of the private sector,” he said.

The minister emphasised the need for the country to return to the days when private sector was a major player in sports. (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

