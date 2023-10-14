The Adamawa State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ADPHCDA) has embarked on massive hygiene promotion across 11 flood-prone local government areas in the state.

Suleiman Bashir, the chairman of the agency, disclosed this to journalists in Yola, the state capital, on Saturday.

He said the agency activated teams to reach out to the affected communities.

He said this was based on the directives of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri to make sure that nobody was left behind and nothing was left untouched.

“I immediately called on all the executive secretaries of 21 local government areas for rapid response, especially to the affected LGAs.

“With the rising of water filling all over the places including latrines and sewages collection, people who were not mindful of hygiene will have access to these and may cause cholera and other diseases due to contamination.

“We have activated our community engagement strategy through the Community Health Influencers Programme (CHIP) across 226 wards in the state,” he said.

ALSO READ: 7 communities submerged in Adamawa flood

Mr Bashir said the agency also distributed kits, drugs and other items to 21 LGAs.

He called on the general public to report any outbreak to the nearest health facility for immediate action.

He further commended the state government, partners and civil society organisations for their response strategy and logistics.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

