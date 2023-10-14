The sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra is killing the South-east economy, says the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu.

Mr Kalu said this on Friday in Abuja when executive members of the Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASMEs) visited him.

The NASMEs executives were led by the president of the association, Abdulrashid Yerima.

Mr Kalu said that the South-east loses between N10 billion and N13 billion in the transportation sector alone, every day the people of the region observe the sit-at-home day.

“When they sit at home in the South-east, the South-west, South-south, North-west, North-east and North-central are not sitting at home,” he said.

The deputy speaker said that when SMEs in the South-east suffer, the whole country suffers, stressing that when the South-east suffers, Nigeria suffers.

“Prices of goods and services will suffer if there is insecurity in the land,” he noted.

In a response to the NASME president’ appeal for the enactment of laws that would support the growth of SMEs in Nigeria, Mr Kalu said the National Assembly would address the concerns raised by the delegation.

“We must seek the growth of SMEs, there must be laws to support it.

“We must examine existing laws that are not SMEs-friendly. That way, we can address some of the economic challenges facing the country via SMEs,” the deputy speaker said.

He said recent data indicated that SMEs accounted for 48 per cent of national GDPs in emerging economies, just as the World Bank had declared that SMEs play a pivotal role in job creation.

“We believe in SMEs because without them major corporations cannot exist. We must support and promote the growth of SMEs,” he stressed.

(NAN)

