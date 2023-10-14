The 1 Division of the Nigerian Army says its troops have rescued six kidnapped victims while one bandit was killed in Kaduna State.

The acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 1 Division Nigerian Army, Musa Yahaya, a lieutenant-general, who confirmed the development in a statement issued in Kaduna, north-west Nigeria, said that the victims were rescued on Friday.

Mr Yahaya said that the ongoing clearance operation by the troops of the division had continued to yield positive results.

He said, “The troops acted on credible and timely intelligence on the kidnap of 6 persons at Hayin Tsando general area of Maraban Jos, in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

“The gallant troops quickly mobilised, embarked on a search and rescue operation. The troops made contact with the bandits and criminal elements and a heavy fire fight ensued.

“During the operation, troops successfully rescued six kidnapped victims, captured two AK 47 rifles and neutralized one bandit while others escaped with several degrees of gunshot wounds.

“The General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army and Force Commander operation Whirl Punch Maj.- Gen. Valentine Okoro, has commended the troops for their resilience.”

Mr Yahaya also charged them to continue the aggressive tempo until all criminal elements in the division’s ‘Area of Responsibility’ are completely eradicated.

He also appealed to all paramedics to be on lookout for persons with gunshot wounds, report to the Nigerian Army and other sister security services for prompt action.

(NAN)

