Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has approved the employment of 158 community nursing graduates of the Shehu Sule College of Nursing and Midwifery, Damaturu, the state capital.
This is contained in a statement by Mr Buni’s Director-General Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed, in Damaturu on Saturday.
According to Mr Mohammed, the nurses comprised of two sets of the college’s graduates.
He said the governor had also approved the payment of N10,000 monthly allowances to 393 students from the state undergoing National Diploma and Basic Midwifery programmes at the college.
The spokesperson said 67 of the benefitting students were entitled to 11 months arrears of the allowance, while 326 new students of the college would soon start receiving the allowance.
“Governor Buni urged the newly employed health personnel to be dedicated to serve the people better.
“He charged them to key into the reform programme of the state government to provide efficient, accessible and affordable medical services to the people.
“The governor also called on the students to study hard to justify the government’s investment in them,” Mr Mohammed said.
(NAN)
