The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Taoreed Lagbaja, has charged troops of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to go after economic saboteurs and ensure they are completely stamped out.

Mr Lagbaja, a lieutenant-general, gave the charge in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital while addressing troops during his maiden working tour to the Division Area of Responsibility (AoR).

The Director of Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, a brigadier-general, said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

The COAS reiterated that the main focus of the federal government was economic recovery, security and infrastructural development.

He said the nation would not experience meaningful economic recovery without having a firm grip on the oil industry, adding that the services of troops were critical to securing the nation’s oil industry.

He, however, urged them to be loyal, disciplined and committed to their constitutional responsibilities, adding that their loyalty was first to the constitution and government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Mr Lagbaja also admonished troops not to violate the codes of conduct guiding the execution of their operations to ensure the safety and security of the society.

He emphasised his desire to continually receive positive feedback about troops of the Division throughout Exercise STILL WATERS III.

New gunboats, other projects

During the visit, the COAS inaugurated landmark projects and critical operational platforms to rejig amphibious operations in the Niger Delta region.

He said the set of 10 gunboats procured was the first, adding that efforts were ongoing to acquire more platforms to improve the army’s operational capability in the riverine domain.

The COAS also emphasised the importance of inter-agency collaboration.

“We brought you here with the personnel of other security agencies so that you can work together in a multi-agency environment, essentially to consolidate existing inter-agency cooperation.

“You must work together and as comrades,” he said.

STILL WATERS III exercise

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Jamal Abdussalam, appreciated the COAS for his strategic, moral and financial support to the division.

Mr Abdussalam, a major-general, said Exercise STILL WATERS III would allow commanders and operatives to carry out effective operational planning, logistics preparation and conduct of Military Operations Other than War (MOOW) and tactical amphibious operations.

The GOC added that the exercise would also focus on civil-military activities geared towards winning the hearts and minds of the local populace.

Highlights of the visit were the inauguration of Exercise STILL WATERS III in Rivers and a courtesy call on Gov. Siminalayi Fubara.

He also inaugurated 10 Gunboats, re-modelled 6 Division Headquarters Complex reception, twin Regimental Sergeant Majors quarters, Ordnance tailoring factory, remodelled Corpers’ Lodge and new office complex to accommodate the Headquarters 26 Support Engineer Regiment.

(NAN)

