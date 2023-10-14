Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has assented to the 2023 supplementary budget of N58.1 billion.

This is contained in a statement issued by his press secretary, Bature Tofa, in Kano, the state capital, on Saturday.

Mr Yusuf assured the people of the state that his administration would adhere strictly to the principles of fiscal discipline as the money appropriated would be judiciously utilised in an accountable and transparent manner.

“This supplementary budget was meant to take care of the infrastructure development that was not captured by the 2023 budget to meet the aspirations of the people of Kano state,” the governor said.

He expressed appreciation for the efforts of the commissioner, planning and budget for the speedy process of the budget document to the state assembly.

Earlier, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Jibrin Falgore, who led the principal officers of the assembly and its appropriation committee, presented the bill for the assent of the governor at Africa House, Kano Government House.

Mr Yusuf also craved for continued support and harmonious working relationship between the executive and the legislative arms of government.

The Kano State House of Assembly had on Monday passed the supplementary budget of N58 billion, based on the request of the governor sent to them on 25 September.

Though the lawmakers did not release the details of the budget, they said 92 per cent of the supplementary appropriation would be expended on capital expenditures while eight per cent would be for recurrent expenditures.

The withholding of the details of the supplementary budget is a break with the tradition of the disclosure of the breakdowns of the state’s budgets under previous administrations.

Abdullahi Ganduje had signed a budget of N268 billion for 2023 before leaving office in May.

With the supplementary budget of N58 billion, the 2023 budget of the state now stands at N326 billion.

