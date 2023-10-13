The African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org), on 13 October 2023, announced the conclusion of a negotiated settlement agreement with Unik Construction Engineering (Pty) Limited, thus putting an end to sanctions proceedings for a corrupt practice against Unik Construction Engineering (Pty) Limited.

Pursuant to the negotiated settlement agreement, Unik Construction Engineering (Pty) Limited, registered in Botswana, will be under a conditional non-debarment for a period of 12 months, effective 11 October 2023.

An investigation conducted by the Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption of the African Development Bank Group established that Unik Construction Engineering (Pty) Limited engaged in a corrupt practice in the context of tenders for the Construction of Raw Water Pumping Main, Water Treatment Plant and Treated Rising Main and Construction of Treated Gravity Mains, Storage Reservoirs and Distribution Network, components of the Manzini Region Water Supply and Sanitation Project in Eswatini. A representative of the company made a corrupt offer to an official involved in the procurement process.

The Manzini Region Water Supply and Sanitation Project is aimed at providing sustainable water supply and sanitation services. It is expected to meet the potable water requirements of Manzini and surrounding areas and reduce the risk of environmental pollution of the groundwater through the provision of appropriate sanitation services which will in turn improve the well-being of the inhabitants and spur economic growth in the Manzini Region.

During the period of conditional non-debarment, Unik Construction Engineering (Pty) Limited will remain eligible to participate in Bank Group-financed activities; however, it will be required to enhance its anti-bribery and integrity compliance programme.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

