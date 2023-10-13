A former Minister of Commerce, Bello Yusuf, is dead.

Mr Yusuf died in the early hours of Friday in Kano at the age of 76.

Mr Yusuf, who was born in Gwaram, Jigawa State, in April 1947, served as minister in different ministries including the Ministry of Commerce.

He became one of the youngest members of the federal executive council in the Second Republic when he was appointed by then President Shehu Shagari as Minister of Interior in October 1979 at the age of 32.

He was later moved to the Ministry of Social Welfare, Youth, Sports and Culture in September 1981, and then to the Ministry of Commerce in February 1982.

He was elected to the Nigerian Senate two times between 1999 and 2007.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that his family friend, Hussaini Dalhatu, told journalists in Kano on Friday that the funeral prayer of the Sardauna Dutse would take place after Jumu’at prayer at the Emir of Kano’s palace.

According to his profile on Wikipedia, he was educated at North Gate University, Washington and was a member of the defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN) which was the ruling party throughout the Second Republic.

Before joining politics, he founded a construction company, Quartz Integrated Services Nigeria Limited, which started operating in Kano.

He was regarded to have become a millionaire at a relatively young age.

He was a lawyer, who was also said to have served on the board of four other construction companies.

He was elected to the Nigerian Senate to represent Jigawa South West Senatorial District in 1999 and reelected in April 2003.

(NAN)

