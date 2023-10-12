The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, has declared that the era of exporting raw materials from Nigeria is over.

The minister called on potential investors in the country’s vast mineral sector to consider value addition in order to generate more revenue for the country and also create jobs for the teeming masses

Mr Alake made this known on Thursday in Lado village, Udede Development Area, Nasarawa local government, Nasarawa State, at the foundation stone laying ceremony of a factory for processing of Lithium battery, established by the Ganfeng Lithium Industry Limited.

The minister said , ”Under my supervision I will emphasise value addition as a policy of government for the mine sector, urging all stakeholders and potential investors to embrace it, so as to boost the economy to bring foreign exchange.

While acknowledging the significance of the foundation stone laying ceremony for processing a 16,000 tons Lithium battery, Mr Alake noted that it aligns with the cardinal policy of President Bola Tinubu-led administration to create wealth and generate employment opportunities for the teeming youths through value addition to our extractive industry.

To this end, the minister said, ” I chose to honour the invitation to participate in the foundation stone laying ceremony of the factory because my presence will provide moral support to deliver this project as fast as possible.

”This administration will give you all support to make it a reality. It is marketable and profitable”.

The minister commended the courage and enterprise of the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, for the actualisation of the successful groundbreaking ceremony. He used the opportunity of the occasion to urge his peers to imbibe this economic recovery policy.

Mr Alake advised the project community to nurture a very harmonious relationship with the company to engender mutual benefits to the community, state and country at large.

”Constructive industrial development can only survive and flourish in an atmosphere of peace”, the minister stated.

In his address, Mr Sule praised the federal government and the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development for facilitating the establishment of a 13,000 capacity Lithium battery energy plant in Nasarawa State.

”Today, I am fulfilled, to see the realisation of my dream”, Mr Sule stated.

The company, when fully operational, will employ 2,500 indigenes with the additional benefit of capacity building.

Alaba Balogun

Head, Press & PR

12 October 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

