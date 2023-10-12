The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has restored regulatory services to one of its licensees, Globacom Limited.
The NCC made this known in a statement signed by Reuben Muoka, director of Public Affairs.
The decision was taken after the communication company successfully cleared its outstanding debt obligations to the Commission for unpaid Spectrum Fees, Numbering Fees and Annual Operating Levy (AOL).
The Commission has also stepped down planned enforcement action against Globacom over its breach of extant regulations by failing to pay its debts despite several demand notices.
The Commission had temporarily withdrawn the suspension of regulatory services to Globacom in a letter dated May 22, 2023, titled “Re: Continuous Breach of Commission’s Laws and Regulations.”
The suspension of regulatory services to Globacom was automatically reinstated after it failed to meet the conditions for the earlier withdrawal.
