The House of Representatives has tasked the federal government to strive hard to enrol Nigeria’s out-of-school girls by introducing free and compulsory education for the girl child across the country.

This was sequel to the adoption of a motion by Rep. Kafilat Ogbara (APC-Lagos) on the floor of the House in Abuja on Thursday.

The motion was on the commemoration of the 2023 International Day of the Girl Child.

She said the last survey by UNICEF revealed that 18.5 million children were out of school in Nigeria and 60 per cent of which were girls.

She said adolescent girls had the right to a safe, educated and healthy life, adding that investing in girls’ leadership included creating space and platforms for girls to raise their voices at every level of policy making.

“The International Day of the Girl Child acknowledges the importance, power and potential of adolescent girls around the world by spotlighting other issues such as poor learning opportunities,” he said.

These, according to her, included discrimination, tackling issues posed by stereotypes and exclusion of children with disabilities and those living in marginalised communities.

READ ALSO:

She said that investment in critical steps such as the Girls Rights under the Convention of the Elimination of all forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) would help to fasttrack the SDG goals.

The lawmaker added that the current trend in Nigeria revealed that young girls who were sexually abused by their parents/guardians, returned back to the same house where they were abused after police intervention.

The House urged Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) saddled with the responsibility of training and empowerment to ensure compulsory vocational skills for the girl child.

The House mandated its Committee on Women Affairs to engage with all relevant MDAs to ensure compliance.

Reps call for reintroduction of price control board

Also, the House, during the plenary on Thursday, tasked the federal government to consider the reintroduction of price control board in the country to ensure that goods are sold at government’s approved prices to stabilise the general price of commodities.

This followed the adoption of a motion on matter of urgent public importance by Hussaini Jallo (PDP-Kaduna).

The motion was titled, ‘’Need to enforce the price control act to regulate and monitor price of essential goods and services in the country.’’

Presenting the motion, Mr Jallo said the board would also help to prevent hoarding of goods and protection of customers from exorbitant prices.

He said the general rising of prices in Nigeria had its attendant effect on goods and services.

He said there was need to put in place a Price Control Act to stabilise the nation’s economy by preventing excessive inflation and ensuring affordability of essential commodities.

He said the absence of a price control board would give room to manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers of agricultural products to inflate the costs of production.

This according to him would disrupt the economics equilibrium of the nation.

He said that lack of proper regulation on prices of commodities had resulted in unpredictable rise in the costs of petroleum products especially Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS).

Others he said included the Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and kerosene, the volatility in pricing affected the transportation sector which in turn influenced the cost of living of the ordinary citizen.

He said if the present economic hardship was left unchecked it would lead to economic disparity and subsequently contribute to social unrest.

He added that it would also contribute to discontent amongst the citizenry and perceive the government as insensitive to their needs.

The House therefore urged the federal to ensure zero duty on agricultural products for a period of five years to encourage agricultural production and reduce the farmers’ burden.

It said the price control board would be responsible for setting, regulation and monitoring the price of essential commodities not only limited to cement, sugar and food items.

The House therefore mandated its Committee on Commerce to ensure compliance and report within four for further legislative action.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

