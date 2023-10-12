The police in Kogi State have arrested the stepmother of an 11-year-old boy said to have been buried alive on Wednesday.

The boy, who was reportedly buried by the woman’s 17-year-old son, was later rescued by passers-by.

Police spokesperson in Kogi State, Williams Ovye-Aya, a superintendent of police, said in Lokoja, the state capital, that the woman was arrested on Thursday as soon as she returned from the church.

Passers-by rescued the 11-year-old boy on Wednesday after he had been buried by his stepbrother in a bush at Silo community in Zango Daji, Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi.

The 11-year-old boy was alleged to have stolen N10,000 belonging to his stepmother who instructed her son to punish the suspect before heading to church.

In meting out punishment to the 11-year-old, the 17-year-old took his stepbrother into the bush where he buried him alive, throwing the entire their community into bewilderment.

Police immediately arrested the 17-year-old.

READ ALSO:

“Our officers and men were able to arrest the stepmother on Thursday after a tip-off. She is now in our custody.

“She has made a statement to the police on the sad incident.

“We shall transfer the mother and son to the Criminal Investigation Department for further interrogation of reasons behind such cruelty among family members.

“It is unfortunate that the father or bread winner of the family was said to have travelled. We are waiting for him to return to give us his own statement

“Once investigation is concluded, we shall arraign the mother and son,’’ Mr Ovye-Aya said.

Kogi govt reacts

Meanwhile the Kogi State government has vowed to prosecute the 17-year-old boy and the mother.

But this may raise concerns about his competence to stand trial as a juvenile who is still under 18, Nigeria’s legal age of adulthood.

The state’s Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Fatima Buba, made the vow to prosecute the boy on Thursday in Lokoja when she spoke with journalists over the incident.

Ms Buba described the incident as “very wicked’’ and “saddening’’, and assured that the ministry was in constant liaison with the police for the immediate prosecution of the mother and son.

“While the ministry is liaising with the police for their prosecution, necessary arrangements have been made to put the 11-year-old boy in an orphanage home.

“Our findings indicate that the boy is regularly maltreated by his stepmother and stepbrother.

“As a government we will ensure that justice is served on all the perpetrators of evil acts in Kogi,’’ she said.

Ms Buba warned guardians fond of inhuman treatment of their wards to desist or face the full wrath of the law. (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

