The federal government has said it would provide job opportunities for many Nigerians through recruitment into the Federal Fire Service.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, disclosed this on Wednesday during the commissioning of 15 fire fighting trucks and six rapid intervention vehicles at the facilities’ headquarters in Abuja.

Mr Tunji-Ojo assured that the Service would be a major employer of labour in the country.

“I believe, it is my opinion as an individual and my position as Minister of Interior that the fire service should be and would be the major employer of labour in Nigeria.

“All we need to do is to put on our thinking heart, look at our barriers and know the ideas that we have, the friends of our ideology transcends any barrier that we see on our path to development. This is the era of renewed hope, an era that will create employment through the Federal Fire Service, an era and a plan that we above all create a safer place for all.”

The minister urged firefighters to go beyond combating fire and develop into forecasting dangers.

“It is time for the fire service to rise to her responsibility. Your responsibility is not just about combating fire, your responsibility has to do, even with forecasting danger, we have to migrate from the era of corrective activities to the era of being proactive which will lead us to preventive measures that can of course save us billions of naira.”

Earlier, Controller General of Fire, Abdulganiyu Jaji, explained that the Service has made a lot of progress.

“Our fire statistics in the first and second quarter of 2023 is a testimony of a truly re- engineered Service, records at the Data Repository Centre put fire calls for the period at 1, 096, lives saved -111, successful rescues at 91 and total property saved at over 300 billion Naira.”

The Controller General noted that commissioning of the firefighting equipment will help the agency prevent more fire incidents.

“The commissioning of these firefighting assets today and subsequent deployment will position the Service for better service delivery whistle sending a signal to the general public of the administration’s commitment to protect lives and property which is one of the bedrocks of a responsive administration.”

